China will keep the yuan exchange rate 'basically stable' - central bank governor
FILE PHOTO: Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo

03 Mar 2023 10:58AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 11:10AM)
BEIJING : China will keep the yuan exchange rate "basically stable" this year, Yi Gang, governor of the central bank, said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday, adding that volatility will be market-driven.

Yi also said that using the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to release long-term liquidity will still be an effective tool to support the economy, and that China's real interest rate is currently at an appropriate level.

(This story has been corrected to say 'reserve requirement ratio', not 'reverse repo rate', in paragraph 2)

Source: Reuters

