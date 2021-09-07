China will maintain prudent monetary policy, says central bank official

BEIJING : China will maintain prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The space for monetary policy is still relatively big, he said.

Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the PBOC, said at the same event that there is no big shortfall of base money, and liquidity supply and demand will remain basically balanced in coming months.

