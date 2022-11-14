Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says

China will not decouple from West, Airbus CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury takes part in a panel discussion at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

14 Nov 2022 02:22PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 02:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury believes China and the West will reduce their mutual dependency in the long term but there is no question of them breaking off trade ties, he told Handelsblatt.

"I think a break-up of economic areas is unthinkable," he told the business daily. "I don't think that is a realistic scenario."

Airbus has a market share of 50 per cent in China with its own production, according to Handelsblatt. The paper cited Faury as saying: "We want to expand that and I see a good basis for that because our products are in demand in the country."

He played down recent tensions between Paris and Berlin.

"From my point of view, the exchange is intense but good," he said of relations between the French and German governments, recently strained over energy policy. "Everyone involved knows that."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.