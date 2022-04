BEIJING : China will promote the development of its platform economy to create more jobs, the State Council, the country's cabinet, said on Wednesday according to state TV.

China will also tackle bottlenecks in supply chains affected by COVID by easing congestion at ports and airports and restoring delivery services, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

From May 1 till the end of the year, China will exempt delivery firms' revenues from value-added tax, it added.