China will speed up construction of charging facilities for EVs - state media
A electric car charging station is pictured in a parking lot in Shanghai, China March 13, 2021. Picture taken March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

05 May 2023 08:09PM
BEIJING : China will speed up the construction of charging facilities for new energy vehicles such as electric cars, and improve policies for purchasing and using them, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Friday.

Improved charging infrastructure for new energy vehicles will help unleash the potential of rural consumption and support growth of rural tourism, adding new impetus to rural revitalisation, the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.

The government is studying policies to promote auto consumption and support modernisation as China's NEV market faces challenges of weak domestic demand, Xin Guobin, vice minister at Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said last month.

The cabinet, or State Council, has approved plans to speed up the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, state media reported.

Developing such clusters will be vital for steering China's industries towards innovation, and will help enhance the resilience and safety level of the country's industrial supply chains, the cabinet said.

Source: Reuters

