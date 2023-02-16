Logo
Business

China will step up financial support on logistics and transport sectors
China will step up financial support on logistics and transport sectors

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are stuck in heavy traffic at the Third Ring Road in Beijing, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

16 Feb 2023 05:31PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 05:31PM)
BEIJING : China will provide financial support to logistics and transport sectors, including strengthening capital support on logistics and transport infrastructure and major projects, according to a jointly notice issued by the central bank, banking regulator and transport ministry on Thursday.

Small and medium-sized enterprises, individual businesses and truck drivers in these sectors can apply for loan or rental extensions, according to the notice.

Eligible small and medium-sized enterprises, and individual businesses can continue to take out loans, said the notice.

Source: Reuters

