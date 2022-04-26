Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will step up infrastructure construction to boost growth - President Xi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will step up infrastructure construction to boost growth - President Xi

China will step up infrastructure construction to boost growth - President Xi

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers stand on scaffolding in front of high voltage power lines in Shanghai September 25, 2013. REUTER/Aly Song/File Photo

26 Apr 2022 08:42PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 08:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will step up infrastructure construction to boost domestic demand and drive economic growth going forward, state TV reported on Tuesday, citing a top economics meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The world's second-biggest economy is at risk of a sharp slowdown as COVID-19 restrictions across a large swathe of the country hit consumer spending, the property market remains mired in a downturn and exports look set to slow further.

Investments would be brought forward for infrastructure projects that are beneficial to industrial growth and to safeguarding national security, according to the meeting, and transportation, energy and water resources would be among the focus.

The government will speed up construction of green and low carbon energy bases, improve the oil and gas pipeline networks, and build a batch of regional and cargo airports, it added.

New types of infrastructure including super computing, cloud computing, artificial intelligence platforms and broadband would be also included in the government's push, according to the meeting.

Financing needs for these projects will be met and fiscal spending would be stepped up.

Data showed that fixed-asset investment expanded by a better than expected 9.3 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a move to front-load 2022 local government special bonds.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us