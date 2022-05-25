Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will strive for reasonable economic growth in Q2: Premier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will strive for reasonable economic growth in Q2: Premier

China will strive for reasonable economic growth in Q2: Premier
FILE PHOTO: People walk along at financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai, China October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
China will strive for reasonable economic growth in Q2: Premier
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers his work report at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
25 May 2022 07:14PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 07:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will strive to achieve reasonable economic growth in the second quarter, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday (May 25).

China will also strive to bring down its jobless rate as soon as possible, Li was quoted as saying at a national meeting on stabilising the economy.

China's economic indicators have weakened significantly since March, especially in April, Li said, adding that economic difficulties in some aspects were even bigger than in 2020 when the economy was first hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many private-sector economists expect the economy to shrink this quarter from a year earlier, compared with the first quarter's 4.8 per cent growth.

China will unveil detailed implementation guidelines for a package of policies to stabilise growth by the end of May, Li added.

The cabinet on Monday announced a package of policy steps, including broadening tax credit rebates, postponing social security payments and loan repayments and enlisting new projects to support the economy.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China economy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us