Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will "unswervingly" support healthy development of private economy - vice premier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will "unswervingly" support healthy development of private economy - vice premier

China will "unswervingly" support healthy development of private economy - vice premier

FILE PHOTO: People walk past an office and commercial complex in Beijing's Central Business District (CBD), China March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

16 Sep 2021 05:14PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's vice premier Liu He said on Thursday that China will "unswervingly" support the healthy development of the private economy, as well as exploring ways to alleviate pressure from rapidly rising costs on small firms, according to state media.

The government needs to increase policy transparency and predictability for small firms and protect their intellectual property rights to promote equal competition, Liu said in a written statement to a forum in Guangzhou, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

China will make better use of capital markets to help small firms grow, Liu was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us