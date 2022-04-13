China will use policy tools, including RRR cuts, in timely way: State media

BEIJING: China will use policy tools, including reserve requirement cuts, in a timely way, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday (Apr 13), in an effort to support the slowing economy.

Beijing will also take measures to boost consumption and will step up export tax rebates to stabilise foreign trade, state media quoted the cabinet, or State Council, as saying after a regular meeting.

China will step up financial support for the real economy, especially industries and small firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will encourage some big banks to lower provision ratios, the cabinet also said.