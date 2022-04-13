Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China will use policy tools, including RRR cuts, in timely way: State media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China will use policy tools, including RRR cuts, in timely way: State media

China will use policy tools, including RRR cuts, in timely way: State media

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles drive through Beijing's central business area, China, Apr 23, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

13 Apr 2022 07:43PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 08:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will use policy tools, including reserve requirement cuts, in a timely way, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday (Apr 13), in an effort to support the slowing economy.

Beijing will also take measures to boost consumption and will step up export tax rebates to stabilise foreign trade, state media quoted the cabinet, or State Council, as saying after a regular meeting.

China will step up financial support for the real economy, especially industries and small firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will encourage some big banks to lower provision ratios, the cabinet also said.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us