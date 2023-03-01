Logo
Business

China willing to play constructive role in debt talks
Business

China willing to play constructive role in debt talks

China willing to play constructive role in debt talks

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Cindy Liu

01 Mar 2023 10:28PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:28PM)
BEIJING : China is willing to "constructively" participate in solving the debt problems of relevant countries under a multilateral framework, its Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, has criticised multilateral lenders for not accepting losses, or haircuts, on loans to low-income countries while Beijing is being asked to do so on credit it has extended on its own.

In a phone call with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Li said that solving the debt problems of low-income countries requires the participation of all creditors, according to a China State Department statement.

China urged Group of 20 nations last month to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth analysis of the causes of global debt problems as calls mount for lenders to help debt-laden poor countries by accepting large losses on their loans.

China is a major lender to high-debt countries, such as Ghana and Zambia.

Zambia owed Beijing nearly $6 billion out of a total external debt of $17 billion at the end of 2021, according to government data, while Ghana owes China $1.7 billion, according to the International Institute of Finance, a financial services trade association focused on emerging markets.

Source: Reuters

