China to work with Asian peers to boost use of local currencies in trade
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

16 Feb 2022 11:38AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:39AM)
BEIJING : China will work with Indonesia and other Asian countries to promote the use of local currencies in trade and investment, the People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said on Wednesday.

In recent years, emerging Asian countries have made a substantial progress in using local currencies in trade and investment, which boosted their economic resilience to cope with eternal shocks, Yi told a G20 event via video.

China will keep its accommodative monetary policy flexible, Yi added.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

