China's Yunnan imposes output curbs on aluminium, cement makers

BEIJING: Southwest China's Yunnan province, home to around one-tenth of the country's aluminium capacity, has told green aluminium smelters to keep their monthly output in September to December no higher than August levels, a government document shows.

The province, which has been lagging energy consumption targets and suffering from power shortages, also ordered its cement industry to cut September production by more than 80 per cent from August levels, according to the document reviewed by Reuters and verified by two industry sources.