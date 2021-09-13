Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Yunnan imposes output curbs on aluminium, cement makers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Yunnan imposes output curbs on aluminium, cement makers

China's Yunnan imposes output curbs on aluminium, cement makers

Aluminium ingots are seen outside a warehouse that stores London Metal Exchange stocks in Port Klang Free Zone, outside Kuala Lumpur, Mar 23, 2015. (File photo: Reuters/Olivia Harris)

13 Sep 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2021 04:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Southwest China's Yunnan province, home to around one-tenth of the country's aluminium capacity, has told green aluminium smelters to keep their monthly output in September to December no higher than August levels, a government document shows.

The province, which has been lagging energy consumption targets and suffering from power shortages, also ordered its cement industry to cut September production by more than 80 per cent from August levels, according to the document reviewed by Reuters and verified by two industry sources.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us