Protests against China’s strict zero-COVID policy up pressure on slowing economy: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The widespread protests against China’s strict zero-COVID policy may put the already slowing Chinese economy under even greater pressure.

China's stringent COVID-19 curbs have been crucial in controlling the coronavirus spread, but the restrictions have weighed heavily on its economy, analysts told CNA on Tuesday (Nov 29).

Mr Shehzad Qazi, managing director of research firm China Beige Book, said: “So these protests are only going to add on to pressures, especially for markets which are trying their best to rally on hopes of zero-COVID ending, but are being met repeatedly with a much tougher reality of neither zero-COVID going away, nor there being any sign of the Chinese economy rebounding anytime soon.”

Over the weekend, a wave of street protests erupted in cities across China in rare displays of defiance against China’s zero-COVID policy and curbs on freedoms. Some cities abroad, including London and Paris, have since staged vigils and demonstrations in a show of support.

A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, in the northwest Xinjiang region, sparked off the public outrage, with many blaming the restrictions for hampering rescue efforts.

But if the protests persist, it could "cloud the economic outlook”, Mr Shehzad told CNA's World Tonight. “2022 has been pretty weak, I think 2023 will start off on a much weaker note at that point.”