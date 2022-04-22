China's Zhihu shares slump 22% in Hong Kong debut

Zhihu Inc shares tumbled 22.2 per cent on Friday (Apr 22) as the Chinese firm debuted its primary dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Chinese question and answer website, similar to Quora Inc, raised US$106 million by pricing its shares at HK$32.06 a piece.

Zhihu sold 26 million secondary shares in the deal to become the latest US-listed Chinese company to press ahead with a listing closer to its home market.

Zhihu shares debuted at HK$24.95, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index down 3 per cent in early trade.

The New York-listed shares were up 0.6 per cent on Thursday but remain down 70 per cent so far in 2022.

Two of the company's listed depository receipts equal one Hong Kong share, according to its regulatory filings for the listing.

Zhihu's Hong Kong listing comes amid an increasing number of US-listed Chinese firms going public in Hong Kong, as the regulatory stand off between Beijing and Washington over US access to Chinese companies' audited accounts shows no signs of ending.