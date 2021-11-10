China Zhoushan's Jan-Oct ship fuel sales up 19per cent on yr - official

SINGAPORE : Marine fuel sales at China's top bunkering port of Zhoushan reached 4.38 million tonnes in the first 10 months of this year, up 19per cent from a year before, a government official at the port said on Wednesday.

Bunker sales of 4.72 million tonnes last year made the port the world's sixth-largest supplier of marine fuel by volume according to an industry rating, a separate industry executive said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)