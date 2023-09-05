Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's 360 and iFlytek release AI models to public
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's 360 and iFlytek release AI models to public

China's 360 and iFlytek release AI models to public

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Sep 2023 09:25AM (Updated: 05 Sep 2023 10:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's 360 Security Technology and iFlytek on Tuesday became the latest tech firms to release their artificial intelligence (AI) models to the public.

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before AI products can be available for anyone to use. Authorities have recently accelerated efforts to support companies developing AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the United States.

Hefei-based iFlytek, best known for it voice recognition technology, said it was launching its "Spark" AI model while Beiing-based 360 Security Technology, best known for its antivirus software, launched its its AI model "Zhinao", according to the state-backed Securities Times.

Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group announced last Thursday that they were launching ChatGPT-style chatbots to the public after receiving government approval.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.