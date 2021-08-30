Logo
China's AgBank posts 12.4per cent rise in H1 net profits
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Agricultural Bank of China is seen at its office building in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

30 Aug 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 04:58PM)
BEIJING : Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday posted 12.4per cent growth in first-half profits, the fastest first-half growth since 2014 as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 122.3 billion yuan, versus 108.8 billion yuan a year earlier.

That implied a second quarter net profit of 56.4 billion yuan, up 26.4per cent versus a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

