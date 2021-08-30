China's AgBank posts 12.4per cent rise in H1 net profits

BEIJING : Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, on Monday posted 12.4per cent growth in first-half profits, the fastest first-half growth since 2014 as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 122.3 billion yuan, versus 108.8 billion yuan a year earlier.

That implied a second quarter net profit of 56.4 billion yuan, up 26.4per cent versus a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

