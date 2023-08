HONG KONG/BEIJING : Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 3.48 per cent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday.

AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 133.23 billion yuan ($18.27 billion), up from a restated 128.75 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 7.2916 Chinese yuan renminbi)