BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank), the country's third-largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter.

Profit totalled 68.56 billion yuan ($9.44 billion) in the three months through September, compared with 64.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

($1 = 7.2606 Chinese yuan renminbi)