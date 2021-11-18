Logo
Alibaba misses quarterly revenue expectations
China's Alibaba misses quarterly revenue expectations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is lit up at its office building in Beijing, China August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

18 Nov 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 07:34PM)
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday missed market expectations for second-quarter revenue, as consumption in the country slowed and its e-commerce business took a hit from supply chain constraints.

China's big tech companies have also been under pressure as the country's regulators clamped down on powerful players from Alibaba to ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc, citing antimonopoly and security reasons.

Last week, Alibaba recorded its slowest sales growth during its annual Singles' Day shopping frenzy.

Revenue rose 29per cent to 200.69 billion yuan (US$31.44 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of 204.93 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba, which have lost 30per cent so far this year, were down 2.4per cent before the opening bell.

(US$1 = 6.3838 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Beijing; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

