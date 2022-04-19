Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Ant Group to take up majority ownership of payments platform 2C2P
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Ant Group to take up majority ownership of payments platform 2C2P

China's Ant Group to take up majority ownership of payments platform 2C2P

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an Ant Group logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

19 Apr 2022 01:09AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ant Group, the fintech unit of China's Alibaba Group, is set to become the majority investor in Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P as part of a partnership, the companies on Monday.

The deal will lead to the integration of Ant's Alipay+ payment service with 2C2P's platform used by merchants in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Ant has over the years deepened its presence in Southeast Asia by investing in and partnering with fintechs, and recently appointed a general manager for the region to ramp up growth outside of China.

"Through this complementary partnership with Ant Group, 2C2P will be connected to a much larger merchant base and be well-positioned to advance our international expansion strategy," Aung Kyaw Moe, founder and chief executive officer of 2C2P, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us