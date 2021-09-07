China August exports rise 25.6per cent y/y, above f'cast and July's gain

BEIJING : China's exports rose at a faster pace of 25.6per cent from a year earlier in August, and topped expectations, while imports also increased solidly by 33.1per cent, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would rise 17.1per cent year-on-year, compared to growth of 19.3per cent in July.

Imports were expected to have risen 26.8per cent, versus July's 28.1per cent gain in July.

China posted a trade surplus of US$58.34 billion in August, compared with the poll's forecast for a US$51.05 billion surplus and US$56.58 billion surplus in July.

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)