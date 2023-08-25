Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Bank of Communications H1 profit rises 4.5%
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Bank of Communications H1 profit rises 4.5%

China's Bank of Communications H1 profit rises 4.5%

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an office of Bank of Communications in Beijing, China, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

25 Aug 2023 04:45PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2023 05:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI :China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) on Friday reported a 4.5 per cent rise in first-half net profit. China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 46.04 billion yuan ($6.32 billion), up from 44.05 billion a year earlier, a filing showed.

"Amid the sophisticated and challenging international environment, (the) domestic economy is facing new difficulties and challenges," BoCom said in the filing.

However, it added: "The fundamentals sustaining China's sound economic growth in the long run stay unchanged."

The bank said it will continue to increase financing available to serve the economy, focusing on key areas such as boosting consumption and increasing the nation's self-reliance in technology.

BoCom posted a net interest margin - a key gauge of profitability - of 1.31 per cent at the end of June, narrowing from 1.33 per cent at the end of March.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio was 1.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter, compared with 1.34 per cent at end-March.

($1 = 7.2882 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.