China's Bank of Communications posts 15per cent rise in H1 profit
The company logo is seen at an office of Bank of Communications in Beijing, China, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

27 Aug 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 04:54PM)
BEIJING : China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd, the country's sixth-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 15.1per cent increase in first-half net profit as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit came in at 42.02 billion yuan (US$6.49 billion) for the January to June period compared with 36.5 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. That was the biggest increase in first-half profit since 2012.

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 20.07 billion yuan, up 33.3per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

(US$1 = 6.4795 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

