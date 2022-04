SHANGHAI : China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) on Friday reported a 6.3 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit.

Net profit for China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets came in at 23.3 billion yuan ($3.54 billion) for the three months to March 31, up from 21.9 billion yuan in the same period last year, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 6.5861 Chinese yuan renminbi)