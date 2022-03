SHANGHAI: China's Bank of Communications reported a 9.2 per cent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday (Mar 25).

China's sixth-largest commercial bank by assets reported a net profit of 23.2 billion yuan (US$3.65 billion), down from 25.6 billion a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

Full-year profit climbed 11.9 per cent to 87.6 billion yuan, above an average estimate of 83.1 billion from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv.