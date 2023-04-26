China's banking sector's bad loan ratio declines- regulator

BEIJING : China's banking sector saw its non-performing loan ratio decline 0.09 per centage points year-on-year to 1.68 per cent at the end of the first quarter this year, the sector's regulator said on Wednesday.

Outstanding non-performing loans in the banking sector stood at 3.9 trillion yuan ($563.49 billion) at the end of the first quarter, according to a statement by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

(This story has been corrected to say China's banking sector, not commercial banks, in both headline and the story)