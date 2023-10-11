Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Big Tree Cloud enters $500 million SPAC deal for US listing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Big Tree Cloud enters $500 million SPAC deal for US listing

11 Oct 2023 09:28AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 09:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Plutonian Acquisition Corp said Chinese personal care products company Big Tree Cloud had signed a merger agreement with the U.S. special purpose acquisition company, with the deal reflecting an equity value of about $500 million.

After the completion of the merger, the Big Tree Cloud would be operated under a holding entity named Big Tree Cloud Holdings Ltd, and will be listed on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The transaction, expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, will be valued at a price of $10 per share.

The proceeds from this transaction would to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes, the statement added.

Shenzhen-based Big Tree Cloud was founded in 2020, and its product portfolio emphasizes on feminine hygiene products with its sterilized feminine pads and menstrual pants.

"The proposed business combination with Plutonian Acquisition Corp. will enable us to accelerate our effort of accomplishing our mission of offering premium personal care products to consumers and expanding our product portfolio beyond feminine care," said Big Tree Cloud founder Wenquan Zhu.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.