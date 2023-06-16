China's cabinet discusses ways to improve economy

BEIJING: China's cabinet met on Friday (Jun 16) to discuss measures to improve the state of the economy, state media reported, passing plans to step up financing support for technology companies and draft rules for supervising private funds.

China's overall economic operation is recovering, the report added, while also pointing out that a slowdown in global trade and investment has had a direct impact on the recovery of the world's second-largest economy.

Policymakers pledged to roll out policies in a timely manner when the conditions are right and to take more forceful measures in response to changes in the economic situation, the report said.

These will include expediting the introduction of specific policies to promote the development of venture capital funds, providing more support to technology startups and introducing measures against illegal financing.