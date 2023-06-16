Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's cabinet discusses ways to improve economy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's cabinet discusses ways to improve economy

China's cabinet discusses ways to improve economy

People visit a metaverse booth during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Jun 2023 07:36PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2023 07:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's cabinet met on Friday (Jun 16) to discuss measures to improve the state of the economy, state media reported, passing plans to step up financing support for technology companies and draft rules for supervising private funds.

China's overall economic operation is recovering, the report added, while also pointing out that a slowdown in global trade and investment has had a direct impact on the recovery of the world's second-largest economy.

Policymakers pledged to roll out policies in a timely manner when the conditions are right and to take more forceful measures in response to changes in the economic situation, the report said.

These will include expediting the introduction of specific policies to promote the development of venture capital funds, providing more support to technology startups and introducing measures against illegal financing.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.