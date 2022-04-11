Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID-19

China's CATL enacts 'closed loop management' at factory to fight COVID-19

File photo. A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China on Aug 8, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

11 Apr 2022 11:26AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology has implemented a so-called "closed-loop management" system at its main factory to keep production going as the country battles an Omicron wave of the coronavirus.

The southern Chinese city of Ningde, where CATL is headquartered, has tightened prevention and control efforts because of a spate of COVID-19 cases, the company said in a statement on Monday (Apr 11).

"For the moment, to ensure market supply to the best of our capabilities, we have adopted strict grid management measures for the orderly operation of Ningde production base," said CATL, the world's largest supplier of electric car batteries to automakers like Tesla.

A representative for the company added that they started the system on Saturday evening, and had made arrangements for key workers, who do not usually stay in dormitories within the factory's premises, to live there during this period.

China's "closed loop management" process is akin to a bubble-like arrangement, which workers sleep, live and work in isolation to prevent virus transmission. A similar system was used at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to seal event personnel off from the public.

General Motors' joint venture in Shanghai has maintained production through the city's lockdown by implementing such an arrangement at its factory, Reuters reported late last month.

China is battling an Omicron wave which has prompted it to lock down the financial hub of Shanghai as well as its northeastern manufacturing base of Changchun. Multiple localities have also tightened COVID control measures.

However, Tesla and Volkswagen's Shanghai joint venture with SAIC Motor has had to suspend operations as movement curbs on the city of 25 million have continued.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

China factory manufacturing automotive

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us