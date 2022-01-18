Logo
China's CATL launches battery swapping service brand EVOGO
FILE PHOTO:A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

18 Jan 2022 04:09PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 04:06PM)
BEIJING : China's CATL launched a new brand called EVOGO to offer battery swapping services, the company said on Tuesday.

The battery giant will select 10 Chinese cities to offer EVOGO services, which will allow consumers to swap a battery pack from their vehicle in one minute, said Chen Weifeng, General Manager of CAES, a subsidiary of CATL.

Chen also introduced the battery swapping version of FAW's Bestune NAT multi-purpose vehicle while more models will be included in the future.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

