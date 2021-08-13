Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CATL looks to raise US$9 billion to expand lithium-ion battery production
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CATL looks to raise US$9 billion to expand lithium-ion battery production

China's CATL looks to raise US$9 billion to expand lithium-ion battery production

A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

13 Aug 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 10:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese battery giant CATL said it was planning a private share placement to raise up to 58.2 billion yuan (US$8.98 billion) to fund six projects aimed at boosting its production capacity of lithium-ion batteries.

The massive fundraising comes as the Ningdo-based firm - formally Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd - expands battery manufacturing capacity around China and in Germany.

It will also be used to boost capital, CATL said in a statement late on Thursday.

As global auto industry accelerates transformation towards electrification, CATL is supplying electric vehicle batteries to a swathe of automakers including Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG and Geely. It is competing with Japan's Panasonic and South Korean LG Chem.

CATL currently has a market capitalisation of over 1.1 billion yuan (US$169.85 million).

(US$1 = 6.4764 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us