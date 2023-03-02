Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CATL sells $405 million stake in Australian lithium miner Pilbara
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CATL sells $405 million stake in Australian lithium miner Pilbara

China's CATL sells $405 million stake in Australian lithium miner Pilbara

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese battery maker CATL is seen among a display of batteries at an exhibition in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

02 Mar 2023 09:23AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 10:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY :CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has sold its nearly 5 per cent stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Ltd for A$601 million ($406 million), according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

CATL bought its 4.9 per cent holding for A$0.30 cents a share in the depths of the 2019 lithium downturn. It sold the stake, representing 146 million shares, in a block trade at A$4.10 per share, netting CATL A$555 million from its original investment. Goldman Sachs and UBS were bookrunners on the deal.

Pilbara Minerals and CATL had no immediate comment.

The sale does not impact the battery maker's access to Pilbara's lithium supply. Pilbara in 2020 agreed to a five year offtake agreement with battery chemicals maker Yibin Tianyi in which CATL is a major shareholder.

Given CATL's lithium access is secure, industry sources said the sale was more likely about booking profits given a slide underway in prices of lithium and its producers.

"You'd think at face value that their expectation is that prices are going to fall," said analyst Dan Morgan at investment bank Barrenjoey in Sydney.

In a move that has accelerated a slide in lithium prices, CATL has offered smaller Chinese electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries for terms that include a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, sources told Reuters last month.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals, which closed on Wednesday at A$4.21, fell as much as 5.9 per cent before cutting losses to A$4.04, down 4.2 per cent by 0232 GMT.

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.