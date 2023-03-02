Logo
Business

China's CATL sells its stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara
China's CATL sells its stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese battery maker CATL is seen among a display of batteries at an exhibition in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

02 Mar 2023 09:23AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 09:23AM)
MELBOURNE : CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has sold its nearly 5 per cent stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Ltd for A$601 million ($405.86 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

CATL bought its 4.9 per cent stake for A$0.30 cents a share in the depths of the 2019 lithium downturn, before offering the stake, representing 146 million shares, to the market at A$4.10 each. Goldman Sachs and UBS are bookrunners.

That has netted CATL A$554.8 million ($374.66 million).

Source: Reuters

