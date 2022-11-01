Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CATL to take near 25% stake in CMOC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CATL to take near 25% stake in CMOC

China's CATL to take near 25% stake in CMOC

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China August 8, 2018. Picture taken August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

01 Nov 2022 04:27PM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 04:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) said on Tuesday it would take an almost 25 per cent stake in China Molybdenum Co Ltd.

The move comes as battery producers and new energy vehicle makers rush to secure battery raw materials resources like lithium, cobalt and nickel amid the rapid development of the new energy sector.

CATL's Sichuan unit will indirectly own a 24.68 per cent stake in CMOC via a capital boost and stake transfer, according to a company filing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The move would make the world's largest battery maker the second biggest indirect shareholder in the cobalt giant.

Shanghai-based private equity firm Cathay Fortune Corp, which holds 30.19 per cent of CMOC's share, is its biggest shareholder.

CATL also said it did not seek to control CMOC, nor plan to increase its holdings in CMOC in the next 36 months.

To offset rising costs of battery materials, CATL has taken measures including signing long-term contracts with suppliers, recycling materials and negotiating a dynamic battery pricing scheme with automakers, it said when releasing its third-quarter profit last month.

The two companies have established strategic partnerships in recent years.

Last April, CATL said its subsidiary would take a stake in CMOC's copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for $137.5 million.

Shares of CMOC listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange jumped 3.9 per cent to 4.31 yuan ($0.5914) on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.2880 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.