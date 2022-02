China's central bank buys net 33.3 billion yuan in FX in Jan

BEIJING, Feb 15 : China's central bank purchased a net 33.3 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange in January, according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data released on Tuesday.

The following are historical data for central bank foreign exchange sales/purchases since Jan 2021, based on Reuters calculations.

Month Net change (100 mln yuan)

Jan 2022 333.35

Dec 2021 257.8

Nov 2021 354.35

Oct 2021 109.16

Sept 2021 22.34

Aug 2021 -20.08

July 2021 13.43

June 2021 190.36

May 2021 212.73

April 2021 173.84

March 2021 -81.62

Feb 2021 234.83

