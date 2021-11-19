China's central bank to keep policy 'flexible, targeted', says property risks under control

BEIJING: China's central bank on Friday (Nov 19) said it would keep its prudent monetary policy "flexible and targeted" and strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.

In its third-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample while it also saw risks in the property market generally under control.

"The prudent monetary policy should be flexible, targeted, and appropriate," the central bank said.

The PBOC said it would "grasp the strength and rhythm of policy, handle the relationship between economic development and risk prevention, make cross cycle adjustments, maintain the overall stability of the economy".