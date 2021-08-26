Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's central bank says will increase financial support for rural rejuvenation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's central bank says will increase financial support for rural rejuvenation

China's central bank says will increase financial support for rural rejuvenation

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, as two paramilitary police officials patrol around it in Beijing November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

26 Aug 2021 07:59PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 07:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : The People's Bank of China said on Thursday it will use monetary policy tools including re-discount and relending facilities and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to help financial institutions fund rural rejuvenation.

The PBOC last cut the RRR - the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - on July 15, releasing around 1 trillion yuan (US$154.34 billion). Many analysts expect another cut later this year.

(US$1 = 6.4791 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Beijing newsroom, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us