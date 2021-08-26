China's central bank says will increase financial support for rural rejuvenation

BEIJING : The People's Bank of China said on Thursday it will use monetary policy tools including re-discount and relending facilities and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to help financial institutions fund rural rejuvenation.

The PBOC last cut the RRR - the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves - on July 15, releasing around 1 trillion yuan (US$154.34 billion). Many analysts expect another cut later this year.

(US$1 = 6.4791 Chinese yuan renminbi)

