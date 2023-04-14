Logo
China's central bank says will keep liquidity ample, stabilise growth
China's central bank says will keep liquidity ample, stabilise growth

China's central bank says will keep liquidity ample, stabilise growth

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

14 Apr 2023 06:04PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 06:04PM)
BEIJING : China central bank said on Friday it will keep liquidity ample, stabilise growth and jobs and focus on expanding domestic demand.

The People's Bank of China will focus on supporting the expansion of domestic demand and providing strong support for the real economy, the bank said after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank will make its prudent monetary policy precise and forceful, it said, adding that it will step up support for inclusive financing, green development, tech innovation, infrastructure.

Efforts should be made to ensure that financial support for private enterprises is in line with their contributions to economic and social development, the central bank said.

China will guide healthy development of financial businesses of platform companies, the central bank added.

Source: Reuters

