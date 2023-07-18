Logo
Business

China's CMOC reaches $800 million settlement agreement with Congo
Business

China's CMOC reaches $800 million settlement agreement with Congo

18 Jul 2023 05:32PM
BEIJING : China's CMOC Group said on Tuesday it has reached a $800 million settlement agreement with Congo's state mining firm, Gécamines, regarding its Tenke Fungurume Mining (TFM).

The company will pay the settlement fee over a six-year period from 2023 to 2028, according to the statement by CMOC.

CMOC told Reuters last week it has resumed exports of copper and cobalt from its TFM mine.

Gécamines did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Exports were halted in July 2022 after a row erupted with state miner Gecamines over mineral royalty payments.

CMOC produced 254,286 metric tons of copper and 20,286 metric tons of cobalt from the TFM operations in Congo last year.

Source: Reuters

