SAO PAULO : Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that China's CNOOC is interested in acquiring an additional 5per cent stake in its transfer of rights production contract for the Buzios field.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the deal with CNOOC is estimated at US$2.08 billion.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)