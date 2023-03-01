Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CNOOC discovers new 100 million tonnes oilfield in Bohai Sea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CNOOC discovers new 100 million tonnes oilfield in Bohai Sea

China's CNOOC discovers new 100 million tonnes oilfield in Bohai Sea

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is seen at its booth during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

01 Mar 2023 01:47PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 01:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's CNOOC Ltd has discovered a new oilfield with light crude reserves of 100 million tonnes in the Bohai Sea, which stretches along China's northern coastline, the company said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the volume referred to oil in place, or proven reserves at exploration block Bozhong 26-6, where the discovery was made.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

State-owned CNOOC is China's largest offshore oil and gas producer. The company has targeted a record 650 million to 660 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) for this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.