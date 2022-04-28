China's CNOOC has no concrete plans to take on Russian assets -CFO

SINGAPORE :Chinese state-owned offshore oil and gas firm CNOOC Ltd has no concrete plan or action yet to take on Russian assets being abandoned by global oil majors, a top company executive said on Thursday.

When asked if the state-run firm was considering filling that investment gap, chief financial officer Xie Weizhi said

oil majors would need Moscow's approval to quit their Russian operations.

"We don't understand how they (the global majors) would exit Russia and that by itself would need approval from the host country," said Xie, referring to the plan by companies such as Shell and BP to quit oil and gas operations in Russia.

Last week, British newspaper The Telegraph reported that Shell was in talks with Chinese state oil companies including CNOOC to sell its stake in a giant liquefied natural gas project in Russia's Far East.

"Currently the Russia-Ukraine conflict is at a complex stage. We're monitoring the situation and do not have any concrete plan or action yet," Xie told reporters after CNOOC reported a doubling in its first-quarter net income.

CNOOC holds a 10 per cent stake in Arctic 2 LNG project in the Russian Arctic controlled by gas producer Novatek.