Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CNOOC posts 11.3% fall in H1 profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CNOOC posts 11.3% fall in H1 profit

China's CNOOC posts 11.3% fall in H1 profit

FILE PHOTO: Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong, China March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

17 Aug 2023 07:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Chinese national oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd on Thursday posted a 11.3 per cent fall in first-half profit as lower realised oil prices squeezed margins despite higher output.

Net profit fell to 63.8 billion yuan ($8.76 billion) from 71.9 billion a year earlier, CNOOC said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Global oil prices have fallen significantly since last year, having spiked in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The ICE Brent benchmark at end-June was down 34.8 per cent from a year earlier.

The listed arm of state-backed CNOOC Group reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year fall in revenue to 192.1 billion yuan.

An upstream player, CNOOC's total net production rose 8.9 per cent to 331.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

($1 = 7.2817 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.