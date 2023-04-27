China's CNOOC profit slips 6.4% in first quarter on lower oil price

BEIJING : Chinese national oil and gas company CNOOC Ltd's first-quarter profit slipped 6.4 per cent from a year ago, as lower realised oil prices squeezed margins despite higher output.

Net profit fell to 32.1 billion yuan ($4.64 billion) from 34.3 billion yuan ($4.96 billion) in the same period last year, according to the company’s filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The lower profit follows a 23.9 per cent slide in realised oil prices versus a year ago when prices spiked in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The listed arm of the state-backed CNOOC Group reported a 7.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to 97.7 billion yuan ($14.12 billion) over the first quarter.

CNOOC’s total net production during the period was 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), up 8.6 per cent on last year.

Domestic output increased by 5.5 per cent while output from the company’s international operations in countries such as Brazil and Guyana increased by 16.6 per cent.

The company has set a production target of a record 650 million to 660 million boe in 2023, as part of its medium-term goal of a 6 per cent increase in average annual production by 2025.

As one of the world’s most cost-efficient producers, all-in production costs for the first quarter stood at $28.2 per barrel, down 7.7 per cent on the same period last year.

Capex increased 46.1 per cent to 24.74 billion yuan.

In March, CNOOC announced plans for a modest increase in capex from 100 billion yuan ($14.55 billion) last year to 100-110 billion yuan for 2023, as it targeted further development of nine projects and a reserve replacement ratio of greater than 130 per cent.

($1 = 6.9203 Chinese yuan renminbi)