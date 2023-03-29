Logo
Business

China's CNOOC reports record 2022 profits, double previous year
Business

China's CNOOC reports record 2022 profits, double previous year

China's CNOOC reports record 2022 profits, double previous year

FILE PHOTO: The logo of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is seen at its booth during the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

29 Mar 2023 05:47PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2023 05:47PM)
BEIJING : China's CNOOC more than doubled its net profit in 2022, benefiting from a year of elevated international oil and gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company, one of China's three largest state-controlled oil and gas companies, posted a record consolidated net profit of 141.7 billion yuan ($20.57 billion), a dramatic increase on last year's figure of 70.32 billion yuan ($10.21 billion), according to a company filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Total oil and gas output stood at 624 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), representing a 8.9 per cent increase on last year's figure of 573 million boe.

CNOOC has targeted a record 650 million to 660 million boe for this year. It is aiming for 6 per cent average annual production growth by 2025 when output is forecast to hit 2 million boe a day.

Historically one of the industry's lower-cost explorers and producers, the company's all-in production cost was at $30.39 per barrel last year, versus $29.49 per barrel in 2021.

Consolidated capex was 100.36 billion yuan, up 14.6 per cent on the previous year.

CNOOC is a top contributor to China's domestic oil production as state-owned oil companies tackle geologically more complex and more costly resources to counter a steep decline at mature basins.

The company continues to explore new reserves, reporting 18 commercial discoveries this year and yielding a reserve replacement ratio of 182 per cent.

Net proven reserve stood at about 6.24 billion boe by end-2022, maintaining reserve life of more than 10 years for the last six consecutive years.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares are up 17.4 per cent this year.

($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

