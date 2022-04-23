China's CNOOC starts production at 2 Bohai Sea oil blocks

SHANGHAI : CNOOC Ltd, the listed unit of the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp, has started production at two new oil blocks in the Bohai Sea off the coast of northeastern China, the company announced on Saturday.

It said phase one of the Luda 5-2 oilfield north, located in the Bohai Sea's Liaodong Bay with an average water depth of 32 metres, was expected to reach peak production of around 8,200 barrels of crude oil per day by 2024.

Block 4-1 of the Kenli 6-1 oilfield, located in the south of the Bohai Sea, is expected to reach peak production of around 4,000 barrels a day by 2022, the company said.

CNOOC Ltd holds a 100 per cent interest in both projects.