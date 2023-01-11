Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output for 2023, 8% above 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output for 2023, 8% above 2022

China's CNOOC targets record oil, gas output for 2023, 8% above 2022

A building of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) headquarters is pictured in Beijing, China March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

11 Jan 2023 05:16PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2023 05:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China's CNOOC Ltd has set its 2023 production target at a record 650 million to 660 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), about 8 per cent above last year's goal.

The state-controlled offshore oil and gas company produced about 620 million boe last year, exceeding its goal of 600-610 million boe, CNOOC said on Wednesday in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange outlining its annual strategic outlook.

CNOOC plans capital spending this year of 100 billion to 110 billion yuan ($16 billion), compared with last year's 100 billion yuan.

The company expects to launch production at nine new projects this year, including domestic fields Bozhong 19-6 in the Bohai Bay basin and Lufeng 12-3 in the Pearl River Mouth basin, and global projects like Mero 2 in Brazil and Payara in Guyana.

($1 = 6.7738 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.